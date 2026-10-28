EU will not return to dependence on Russian gas: We know hidden cost all too well – European Commission

The European Union will not return to dependence on Russian gas, as it has already "paid a high price for it."

European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho reiterated this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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The cost of dependence on Russia

"We have legislation in place that prevents the resumption of fossil fuel supplies, particularly gas, from Russia," she said.

According to her, this position "has been stated very clearly several times recently by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, including last week at the European Parliament’s plenary session and, before that, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting."

"She was speaking specifically about the sanctions imposed because of the war and stated very clearly: energy sanctions will remain in force until Russia ends this war. So the position is absolutely clear. We know all too well the hidden cost of dependence on Russia for fossil fuels. Russia has weaponized them, and we have already paid a high price for it. We have not forgotten that," the spokesperson stressed.

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Pinho added that the EU understands, "whether there is a war or not, the cost of our dependence on fossil fuel imports from Russia, and we are already paying that price."

EU phases out Russian gas

For her part, European Commission Spokesperson for Energy Anna-Kaisa Itkonen pointed out that the EU has legislation in place under the REPowerEU plan that "is not tied to sanctions or any other geopolitical developments."

"So, whatever happens, we are gradually phasing Russian gas and liquefied natural gas out of the European market, and the final deliveries must cease by the end of next year," she stressed.

Read more: EU will not lift sanctions until Russia ends war in Ukraine, - European Commission

Background

Earlier reports said that US President Donald Trump’s administration had proposed that Europe resume purchases of Russian gas in larger volumes. The United States is promoting this idea "as part of a peace deal for Ukraine." It was reported that President Trump’s special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff raised the idea during talks with Ukrainian and European officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv last month.