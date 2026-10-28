Russian drone attacks police evacuation team in Kharkiv region: two officers wounded. VIDEO+PHOTOS

This morning, October 28, Russian forces attacked the "White Angels" police evacuation team, which was travelling with representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to the settlement of Zelenyi Hai in the Velykyi Burluk community, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, to evacuate civilians.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to the report, an enemy FPV drone struck an armored police vehicle while it was en route. Two police officers were wounded in the attack. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

The police vehicle reportedly sustained significant damage but remained drivable. The humanitarian organization’s vehicle was also damaged.

Police are documenting the aftermath of the Russian attack and collecting evidence of a war crime.

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"Despite the constant danger, police officers in the Kharkiv region continue to evacuate civilians from frontline areas. Law enforcement officers urge residents not to delay evacuation," the police added.

Consequences of the attack







Read more: Russia attacked Kharkiv and surrounding region: one woman killed, four people injured. PHOTO