Scouts from DIU’s "Timur Special Unit" ambush ruscists and capture two occupiers in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
Soldiers from the "Khymera" unit, part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), ambushed Russian occupiers advancing toward Zaporizhzhia and captured two invaders.
According to Censor.NET, two groups of Ukrainian scouts moved beyond their positions and intercepted Russian infantrymen, who surrendered as a result of the operation.
After capturing the occupiers, the special forces troops covered more than 15 kilometers on foot, crossing water obstacles under constant enemy fire and the threat of attacks by enemy drones.
Despite the difficult conditions, the "Khymera" soldiers successfully evacuated the prisoners from the immediate danger zone and brought them in to replenish Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool.
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