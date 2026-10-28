Netherlands to allocate €500 million to Ukraine for air defense and drones – PM Jetten

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth €500 million. It will include air defense equipment and drones to counter Russian attacks.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten announced this to reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 28, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Jetten, the new aid is particularly important ahead of winter, as Russia has intensified strikes on civilian facilities and Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

"Today I can announce an additional military aid package worth €500 million. It includes, among other things, air defense equipment and drones," the prime minister said.

He stressed that there are currently no signs that Russia is ready to stop its attacks and urged allies to increase military support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for the new aid package and stressed that Ukraine urgently needs missiles to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

According to the president, Russia is relying primarily on ballistic missile strikes ahead of winter. He urged European and American partners to accelerate deliveries of the necessary air defense equipment.

As a reminder, on October 28, the Dutch government also announced €1.2 billion in non-military aid for Ukraine over the next three years and a €10 million contribution to the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative.

Read more: Ukraine signs Drone Deal with Netherlands – Zelenskyy