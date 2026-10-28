Amphibious UGVs now available on Brave1 Market: first three products unveiled – Defense Ministry. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

A new class of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is now available on the Brave1 Market platform – amphibious UGVs. The Brave1 defense innovation cluster has created a separate category for them, with the first three products already listed.

The Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the ministry, the range will expand. Military units will subsequently be able to order these systems through the "ePoints" program.

Amphibious UGVs are changing frontline logistics

Amphibious UGVs are a new class of robots that expand the capabilities of ground operations. Rivers, canals and marshy areas can obstruct or completely block access to positions. This can make it difficult to deliver food supplies and ammunition to troops.

Read more: Since beginning of year, Defense Forces have neutralized 408,000 Russian drones, including over 35,000 "Shaheds" — Ministry of Defense

Amphibious ground drones are advanced logistics robots. They retain high mobility on land and switch to waterborne mode within seconds, continuing along routes where a conventional ground drone would have to stop.

To get these solutions to the front faster, Brave1 and Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense are systematically developing the market for amphibious systems.

Read more: Defence City expands: 63 defence industry companies with combined revenue of nearly UAH 111.3 billion – Defence Ministry

According to the report, Brave1 launched a dedicated "Amphibious UGVs" grant program back in June 2026. Through continuous feedback from troops, Ukrainian developers are refining their innovations to meet battlefield conditions.

Watch more: UGV operator from 25th Brigade evades Russian FPV drone attack with impressive manoeuvre. VIDEO

The first combat mission of an amphibious drone in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense stresses that the technology’s effectiveness has already been proven on the battlefield. Recently, service members of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade’s Alter Ego unit carried out the first-ever combat mission using an amphibious robot. The system covered an extremely challenging route – more than 40 km over land and water – and successfully delivered food supplies and ammunition to positions.



