Konotop’s power supply expected to be restored by end of day – Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy expects crews to restore power to all customers in Konotop, Sumy region, by the end of October 28. Initially, electricity will be supplied on a rotating basis due to grid constraints.

This is stated in a report from the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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Scale of the outage and current situation

The ministry said that around 200,000 customers lost power following the Russian attack. Around 4,500 customers currently remain without electricity.

"Energy workers have to introduce temporary emergency outages during repair work, as repairs cannot be carried out on live equipment," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy and National Power Company Ukrenergo are coordinating restoration work.

Read more: Ruscists attacked gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region – "Naftogaz"

Background

On October 24, Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy infrastructure in the Sumy region. The enemy targeted substations supplying electricity to the region, including the city of Konotop. These energy facilities have repeatedly come under enemy attack.

On October 28, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that the government would provide Konotop with the necessary supply of diesel fuel for alternative power sources.

Read more: Kyiv returns to scheduled power outages: situation stabilised – DTEK