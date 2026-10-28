Russians attacked "Ukrnafta" filling station complex in Dnipropetrovsk region: one injured, equipment damaged. VIDEO
Today, October 28, Russian occupiers carried out another strike on civilian infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region: an enemy drone attacked an Ukrnafta filling station complex.
This was reported by Bohdan Kukura, chairman of the Management Board of Ukrnafta JSC, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Reportedly, a customer who was driving out of the filling station complex at the time of the strike sustained shrapnel wounds when his car was hit. He is in hospital receiving all necessary medical care.
The enemy attack also damaged a permanent structure and equipment.
The relevant services are working at the scene. Once they have completed their work, an assessment will be carried out and a decision made on restoration.
"Russia continues to attack civilian infrastructure that enables people to go about their daily lives. UKRNAFTA will restore what has been damaged and continue operating," Kukura stressed.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that Ukrnafta had begun installing concrete shelters at its filling station complexes in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
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