Numerous hits and fires: Russia attacks Naftogaz production assets

On the night of 3 September, several production facilities belonging to Ukrnafta came under attack.

This was reported by Naftogaz, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Numerous hits were recorded, and fires broke out.

Equipment damaged in the attack has been shut down. Specialists are assessing the consequences of the attack.

The employees were reportedly in shelters during the attack. There were no casualties.

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Background

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers carried out 13 attacks on Naftogaz facilities over the course of one week.

Read more: Ruscists have been striking Naftogaz gas production facilities in Kharkiv region since morning: employee injured