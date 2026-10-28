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Occupiers strike industrial facility in Dnipro: fire breaks out
Russian forces attacked Dnipro today, October 28, sparking a fire at an industrial facility.
Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The enemy struck an industrial facility in Dnipro," he wrote.
According to the report, the attack sparked a fire.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
Background
Earlier reports said that an enemy drone attacked an Ukrnafta filling station complex in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
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