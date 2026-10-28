Occupiers strike industrial facility in Dnipro: fire breaks out

Russian forces attacked Dnipro today, October 28, sparking a fire at an industrial facility.

Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The enemy struck an industrial facility in Dnipro," he wrote.

According to the report, the attack sparked a fire.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

See more: Consequences of shelling over 26–27 October period: fatalities, dozens of injured and damage. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier reports said that an enemy drone attacked an Ukrnafta filling station complex in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: Explosions in Dnipro: Enemy struck critical infrastructure facility