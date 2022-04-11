Russian army fired on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, four people were wounded. PHOTOS

Investigators of the Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation of enemy shelling of Zolochiv, as a result of which 4 people were injured.

"According to the investigation, on April 10, 2022, at about 1 pm, Russian servicemen fired artillery at the village of Zolochiv. Four people were injured," the statement said.

In addition, a number of buildings, houses, and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling. The territory of the enterprise and the farm were also destroyed. The gas station was completely destroyed.





Criminal proceedings are openly under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.





