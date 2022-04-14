ENG
Exhumation of bodies from mass graves in Bucha continues. PHOTO

Volunteers continue to exhume mass graves in Bucha, finding hundreds of testimonies of crimes against humanity.

According to Censor.NET, photos are published by the Associated Press (author Rodrigo Abd).

70-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova (pictured first) is sitting next to a plastic bag containing the body of her 48-year-old son Vadym Trubchaninov, who was killed by the Russian military in Bucha on March 30.

