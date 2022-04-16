In morning, occupiers launched missile strikes on Lviv region from Su-35 aircraft. Air defense destroyed 4 cruise missiles, - Kozytsky. PHOTO
In the morning of April 16, the Russian occupiers launched missile strikes on the Lviv region from Su-35 aircraft.
This was reported on Facebook page of the head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky,Censor.NET informs.
"Units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the West Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four cruise missiles! Fighters of the occupiers took off from Baranovichi airfield. Glory to our air defense forces! Glory to Ukraine!" Kozytskyi said.
