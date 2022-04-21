Gorenka village destroyed by occupants in suburbs of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The village of Gorenka near Kyiv has been almost completely destroyed as a result of Russian military aggression in the region. According to the UN, damage is observed on nearly 80 percent of the village's territory.

About this in the report of the correspondent of Censor.NЕТ.





























Photo and video - Oleg Bogachuk, Censor.NET