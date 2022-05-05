ENG
22 895 26

Demining of airfield in Gostomel: Destroyed Antonov planes and remnants of Russian occupants. PHOTOS

Bomb squadrons are clearing the territory of the airfield in Gostomel. Ukrainian "Antonov" aircraft, including the "Mriya", various types of ammunition, remnants of the occupants and their equipment were destroyed.

About it in the correspondent's report of Censor.NЕТ.

All that is left of the Russian occupiers.


Photo and video - Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET

