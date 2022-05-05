Demining of airfield in Gostomel: Destroyed Antonov planes and remnants of Russian occupants. PHOTOS

Bomb squadrons are clearing the territory of the airfield in Gostomel. Ukrainian "Antonov" aircraft, including the "Mriya", various types of ammunition, remnants of the occupants and their equipment were destroyed.

About it in the correspondent's report of Censor.NЕТ.































All that is left of the Russian occupiers.



















Patron, the famous dog-sapper, took part in the mine clearance.









Photo and video - Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET