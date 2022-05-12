Company commander, Captain Volodymyr Lemeschuk, was killed in battle near Popasna. PHOTO

In one of the battles near Popasna, the company commander, Captain of the 24th SMB of Yavoriv Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Lemeschuk, was killed. The brave officer managed to evacuate the wounded soldiers from the battlefield, but he himself was mortally wounded.

this was reported on Facebook by the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sagaidachny.

It is noted that for two months the platoon bases and the company bravely resisted the aggressor in the Popasna district. Despite the relentless shelling and bombing, the Ukrainian defenders retaliated with powerful blows each time, and the enemy suffered daily devastating losses, both in manpower and in military equipment and weapons.

"Unfortunately, in one of the battles near Popasna, company commander Captain Volodymyr Lemeschuk was killed. A brave officer managed to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield, but he was mortally wounded," the statement said.

A graduate of the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sagaidachny was sent to the 24th SM named after King Danylo to the position of platoon commander in 2019. Since then, the officer has repeatedly traveled to the Joint Forces operation area, performing responsible combat missions with subordinates, for which he has been repeatedly encouraged by the brigade command. A decision was recently made to appoint a captain to the position of deputy battalion commander.

"Soldiers speak with gratitude about their company. They especially note his professionalism and balance during the battle. They claim that his confidence was passed on to them, so each of them knew his maneuver in a situation on the battlefield. And four fighters Vladimir Lemeschuk saved lives: he carried them on his shoulders to a safe place under the fierce enemy shelling. Rest in peace, Warrior… "- said in a statement.

According to Varta1 the wife of the deceased, the soldier died on April 20. He is survived by his wife and 2-month-old daughter.

"Our brave warrior Volodya Lemeschuk died defending Ukraine !!! The tiny daughter who was just born was left an orphan !!!! His wife and parents, relatives were left with grief !!!! Rest in peace Hero !!!! You are forever in our hearts," said his wife.

