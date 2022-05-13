Mykhailo Popov died in battles for Mariupol. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defender Mykhailo Popov (Brother) died in the battles with Russian occupants for Mariupol.

This was stated in the network, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Popov Mikhaylo Sergeevich - " Brother. A native of the Eastern territories of the country. He died in the battles for Mariupol. We were in the fight together back in 2017, went through the KMB side by side, we were assigned to the same infantry unit, and then our paths diverged. He was a skillful and diligent fighter, especially proved himself in the sniper business, skillfully and professionally destroyed the enemy. Significant loss, the loss of a professional soldier and just a good man. We will not forget or forgive," the statement reads.

See more: Company commander, Captain Volodymyr Lemeschuk, was killed in battle near Popasna. PHOTO







