Today largest aviation center near Moscow was on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A fire broke out on the territory of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) named after Professor M.E. Zhukovsky, located in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region. According to preliminary data, a transformer substation was on fire.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Russian agency "Interfax" on Saturday, May 21.

"According to preliminary data, a transformer substation broke out on the territory of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) named after Professor M.E. Zhukovsky. The fire started around 9 a.m.," the report says.

Eyewitnesses shared footage of the fire on social networks. It was written that black smoke could be seen even from remote parts of the city.

As an informed source later told Interfax, it was about the house number 1 on Zhukovsky Street. There was a transformer substation burning in the area of 30 square meters.

The fire was localized and the burning of the substation was extinguished.

Information about the victims and causes of the fire is being investigated.

The Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) named after Professor M.E. Zhukovsky near Moscow is the largest state scientific aviation center of Russia, founded in Moscow by the pioneer of Russian aviation Nikolay Zhukovsky on December 1, 1918. The institute combined scientific research, applied research, design development, production and testing of experimental aircraft.

