Consequences of missile strike by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

On the morning of May 25, Russian servicemen fired on the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia in two districts at once. According to preliminary data, there are dead and injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As it is noted, every day the servicemen of the Russian Federation purposefully destroy houses of the civilian population of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Today, May 25, at about 5 am, Russian troops launched four cruise missiles in the city of Zaporizhzhia. One of them was shot down by the Ukrainian air defences. The other three hit civilian infrastructure in two areas of the city. Armed aggression damaged one of the -entertainment complexes in the city centre ", - it is told in the message.

The racists also targeted the private sector in one of the districts of Zaporizhia. In more than 60 houses, the walls, windows and roofing were damaged by the shock wave, and adjacent territories were eroded. One of the houses was destroyed by a direct missile.





