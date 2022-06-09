ENG
Number of victims of yesterday's Russian shelling in Kharkiv has increased to three. PHOTOS

During the day on June 9, employees of the State Emergency Service dismantled the rubble of buildings destroyed by Russian shelling the day before in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"According to preliminary data, three people died and five others were injured. The final information is being clarified," the service said.

Number of victims of yesterdays Russian shelling in Kharkiv has increased to three 01

Number of victims of yesterdays Russian shelling in Kharkiv has increased to three 02
Number of victims of yesterdays Russian shelling in Kharkiv has increased to three 03
Number of victims of yesterdays Russian shelling in Kharkiv has increased to three 04
Number of victims of yesterdays Russian shelling in Kharkiv has increased to three 05

It will be recalled that on the evening of June 8, Russian troops fired on Kharkiv, causing fires in a cafe, grocery store and school library. Two people were initially reported dead.

