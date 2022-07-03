As result of Sloviansk shelling by Russian occupants on July 3, two children were killed, - Prosecutor's Office. PHOTOS

Two children were killed as a result of Sunday's shelling of Sloviansk by the occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of Donetsk Prosecutor's Office.

"Russian World" killed two more children in the Donetsk region - horrific consequences of enemy attacks. According to the investigation, on July 3, 2022, Russian occupation troops shelled the city of Sloviansk, killing six people, including parents with a 9-year-old child, and wounding 15 more with shrapnel," the report said.

In addition, in Sloviansk because of the crushing attacks of the invaders the other day in their homes and yards killed five civilians and three were seriously wounded by shrapnel. One man was killed in the village of Novonikolaevka, Kramatorsk District, and another four people were wounded in an enemy attack on the town of Dobropillya.

It is also reported that on July 1-2, Russian troops used a variety of artillery weapons, including Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems, against civilians in Donbas.

In addition, the enemy fire hit the village of Katerynivka in Kramatorsk district, the towns of Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk.

The press service of the prosecutor's office noted that in all the shelled settlements dozens of residential houses were destroyed and damaged, the territory of a former enterprise, outbuildings and cars were damaged by the explosions, wheat was burned on 24 hectares of farmland.

The pre-trial investigation into these facts continues.

