Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the morning of July 16, the Rashists launched a rocket attack on Odesa.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"On July 16, at 04:54, the Rescue Service received a report about a warehouse building in Odessa catching fire as a result of a cruise missile hitting it. The fire was contained at 07:37 and extinguished at 10:42 on an area of 1,000 square meters. The structures are being dismantled and poured. Preliminary - there are no dead or injured," the message reads.
18 units of fire equipment and 75 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service.
