Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of July 16, the Rashists launched a rocket attack on Odesa.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"On July 16, at 04:54, the Rescue Service received a report about a warehouse building in Odessa catching fire as a result of a cruise missile hitting it. The fire was contained at 07:37 and extinguished at 10:42 on an area of 1,000 square meters. The structures are being dismantled and poured. Preliminary - there are no dead or injured," the message reads.

Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa 01

18 units of fire equipment and 75 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service.


Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa 02
Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa 03
Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa 04
Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa 05
Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa 06
Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa 07

