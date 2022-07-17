Consequences of missile attack on Kharkiv: shells hit private sector and industrial five-story building. PHOTOS

On the night of July 17, the enemy shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The police are documenting the effects of the rocket attacks.

Thsi is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Communication department of National Police.

As noted, the projectiles hit the private sector and a five-story industrial building.

"As a result of the missiles hitting, a fire broke out on the territory of the building, the double-glazed windows and the facade were damaged. Employees of the investigative and operational group of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 conducted an inspection of the scene and collected material evidence. Employees of the State Emergency Service also worked at the address," the message says. .

According to this fact, criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for deprivation of liberty for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.











