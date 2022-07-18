Young man with flag of Ukraine went to square near bombed-out Mariupol Drama Theater. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a young man with a Ukrainian flag went to the square near the Drama Theater bombed by the Russian invaders.

The city council reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Even when Mariupol is occupied, it does not surrender. The young man went to the square near the bombed-out Drama Theater with the flag of Ukraine. It is real courage to do this when even speaking Ukrainian can get you to the basement," the message reads.

The city council noted that tens of thousands of people still cannot leave occupied Mariupol.

Watch more: Up to hundred residents leave Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia every day, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS



