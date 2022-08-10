ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10421 visitors online
News Photo War
36 990 60

Explosions are heard in Russian Yeysk, from where occupiers planned to bring ammunition to Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

маріуполь

On the territory of a city in Russia, a fire broke out in the territory where petroleum products were stored.

This was reported by Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, videos and photos are being circulated on social networks after the explosions in the Russian city of Yeisk, which is located almost opposite Mariupol across Azov.

Previously, there was a fire on the territory of the oil storage facility.

Watch more: Russian tourists run away from beach after explosions in occupied Novofedorivka: "Mom, we need to knock it down. Your wooden house will not save us". VIDEO

"Let me remind you that Yeisk is the same city from where BC is planned to be brought to the Mariupol port. In Yeisk, in addition to the port, there is a cargo air terminal. Therefore, such a sudden fire may not be completely sudden," Andriushchenko emphasized.

Explosions are heard in Russian Yeysk, from where occupiers planned to bring ammunition to Mariupol, - Andriushchenko 01

Author: 

explosion (1541) Mariupol (1133) fire (693) Russia (12023) petroleum (62) Petro Andriuschenko (249)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 