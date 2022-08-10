Explosions are heard in Russian Yeysk, from where occupiers planned to bring ammunition to Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

On the territory of a city in Russia, a fire broke out in the territory where petroleum products were stored.

This was reported by Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, videos and photos are being circulated on social networks after the explosions in the Russian city of Yeisk, which is located almost opposite Mariupol across Azov.

Previously, there was a fire on the territory of the oil storage facility.

"Let me remind you that Yeisk is the same city from where BC is planned to be brought to the Mariupol port. In Yeisk, in addition to the port, there is a cargo air terminal. Therefore, such a sudden fire may not be completely sudden," Andriushchenko emphasized.