In Kharkiv, "Iskander" damaged several buildings, in Rohatyn district, enemy rockets hit warehouse hangar, - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled populated areas during the day.

This is reported on the page of the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Three enemy shellings of the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv were recorded on August 23. Residential buildings of the townspeople came under attack. A 38-year-old man was injured. Previously, the shelling was carried out from the Uragan anti-aircraft missile system.

At about 11:00 p.m., the Russian military launched a rocket attack, previously by "Iskander" on the Novobavarsky and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv, damaging several buildings.

In the Rohan community of the Kharkiv district, Russian missiles hit a warehouse hangar, a fire broke out in an area of 300 square meters. m. As a result of shelling by the occupiers of the village of Tsyrkuny, a 59-year-old man was injured. In the Barvinkove district of Izium district, as a result of the Russian shelling, there is extensive damage to residential buildings.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).











