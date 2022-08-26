Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day. PHOTOS

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, showed the consequences of rocket attacks by the occupiers on the village of Chaplyne.

He posted the corresponding photos on Telegram.

"The life of the village of Chaplyne was crippled after the terrible Russian attack on Independence Day. Many people died, among them two children - 6 and 11 years old... Only terrorists can kill the innocent. Retribution will come... For every lost life," the message reads.



















As reported, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station. Later, the PO stated that the Russians fired 5 rockets at Chaplyne during the day.

The first attack damaged the economic buildings of the railway, the following ones hit the railway station. The impact caused a fire in five passenger cars.

It is known about 25 dead, including two children.