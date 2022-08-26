ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11519 visitors online
News Photo War
21 880 39

Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day. PHOTOS

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, showed the consequences of rocket attacks by the occupiers on the village of Chaplyne.

He posted the corresponding photos on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The life of the village of Chaplyne was crippled after the terrible Russian attack on Independence Day. Many people died, among them two children - 6 and 11 years old... Only terrorists can kill the innocent. Retribution will come... For every lost life," the message reads.

Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 01
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 02
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 03
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 04
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 05
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 06
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 07
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 08
Chaplyne after terrible Russian strike on Independence Day 09

Read more: Russians shelled 4 districts in Dnipropetrovsk region. There are victims. Among them is 2-year-old child, - RMA

As reported, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station. Later, the PO stated that the Russians fired 5 rockets at Chaplyne during the day.

The first attack damaged the economic buildings of the railway, the following ones hit the railway station. The impact caused a fire in five passenger cars.

It is known about 25 dead, including two children.

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) Reznychenko (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 