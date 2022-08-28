Ministry of Defense showed mystical "beast" that "burns" Russian military bases. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed Bavovnyatko allegedly responsible for unexpected explosions and fires at Russian military facilities and refineries.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the department's Twitter account.

"Fluffy and restless. At night, Bavonnyatko quietly comes to the bases of the occupiers, warehouses, airfields, oil refineries and other places filled with flammable objects, and starts playing with fire there," the report says.

Read more: Kuleba will visit Sweden and Czech Republic: It will be agreed on strengthening of sanctions against Russian Federation

Apparently, the name of the mythical animal comes from the term "bavovna", which has recently become popular in social networks, as well as among politicians and observers, the BBC reports.

This word is used to refer to "claps" that occur from time to time on the territory of Russia in the Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine, and recently also in the Crimea occupied by the Russians.

The Russian authorities' avoidance of mention of the explosions or the explanation of these explosions as careless smoking gave rise to a large number of memes in Ukrainian social networks, including the Ukrainian word "bavovna" - "cotton" in Russian, like a plant or "clap".

Read more: At night, explosions rang out at Rashist base in occupied Svatove, - Haidai

"Cotton" is not the first linguistic meme during the war. After the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the beginning of the conflict in Donbas, the word "porebrik" began to be widely used in the Ukrainian media space, which was clearly heard in the video with armed men without identification signs telling Ukrainian civilians where to leave. At that time, Russia denied its presence in Donbas. However, the word "porebrik" was so unusual for those who live in Ukraine that it was remembered and began to spread as evidence of the Russian presence in Donbas, and the phrase "for porebrik" began to be interpreted as "to Russia".

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, another language meme has become the Ukrainian word "palyanytsia", which can be used as a password to define "own-alien", because it is phonetically difficult for Russians to pronounce it correctly.