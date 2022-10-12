Russian military uses chemical hand grenades in Ukraine, - General Staff. PHOTOS

The troops of the Russian Federation use hand-held K-51 tear gas grenades.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Using unmanned aerial vehicles, the enemy tries to hit our personnel and uses hand-held K-51 tear gas grenades.

Thus, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region, with the help of radio-electronic warfare, neutralized an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle carrying a K-51 grenade with a highly irritating substance," the message reads.









