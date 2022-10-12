Maps of Russian Federation with occupied territories of Ukraine began to be issued in Moscow. PHOTO

In Moscow, they started selling "new" maps of Russia, which included the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

The Russian Cartography Center said that maps are produced based on the data of the Rosregistry.

It is noted that the maps will be printed artificially and in small quantities.

