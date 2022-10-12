ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9788 visitors online
News Photo War
19 282 62

Maps of Russian Federation with occupied territories of Ukraine began to be issued in Moscow. PHOTO

In Moscow, they started selling "new" maps of Russia, which included the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

The Russian Cartography Center said that maps are produced based on the data of the Rosregistry.

It is noted that the maps will be printed artificially and in small quantities.

See more: More than 120 bodies were exhumed in de-occupied territories of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Maps of Russian Federation with occupied territories of Ukraine began to be issued in Moscow 01

Author: 

occupation (1868) Russia (11698) annexation (49)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 