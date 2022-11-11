View of bridges blown up by Russians from space. PHOTOS

MAXAR showed satellite images of bridges that were blown up by Russians during the retreat in Kherson region.

Antoniv bridge

Dariivsky bridge





Antoniv railway bridge

Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed to start the "withdrawal of troops" from the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region.

On the same day, the enemy blew up Dariivsky and Tyahynsky bridges located deep in the rear of the occupiers. Later it became known that Russian invaders are destroying all bridges on the right bank of Kherson region.

On November 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River was completed. At the same time, Russia continues to consider the entire Kherson region its territory, despite the withdrawal of troops.

Currently, Kherson is returning under the control of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city.