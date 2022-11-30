Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Sloviansk and shelling of Lyman. Loudest was in Bakhmut. PHOTOS

Civilians were killed and injured, including a child - the result of Russia’s military aggression in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the occupiers carried out 32 fire attacks. The police record the consequences of the Russian shelling.

"12 settlements were affected - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Lyman, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Soledar, Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Vremivka, Karlivka, Arkhanhelske, Kurdiumivka. The enemy used the S-300 air defense system, the MLRS "Hrad", "Tornado", "Uragan", artillery, and mortars.

30 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 21 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a scientific research institute, a thermal power plant, and a store," the message reads.

According to the National Police, three missile strikes from the S-300 air defense system were recorded in Sloviansk. Russian shells hit the infrastructure. One apartment building and five private houses were damaged. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

"The occupiers fired at Lyman from the "Uragans", aimed at apartment buildings, one person was killed and some were injured. The enemy hit Kurakhovo from "Smerch", damaged a critical infrastructure facility and 2 private houses, no information about victims and wounded were received," the message says.

According to the National Police, the loudest was in Bakhmut. During the day, the occupiers shelled the city eight times, killing and wounding civilians, including a child. Three private houses and a kindergarten were destroyed.

As a result of artillery shelling, there are wounded in Soledar and Toretsk.