In Mariupol, temperature in apartments is minus 2, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The air temperature in the apartments in Mariupol occupied by the Russian army is minus 2. People are asking for electric heaters and sleeping bags.

This was stated in Telegram by Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Kholodomor Chronicles. Mariupol. Today. Bul. Meotida. The apartment is minus two degrees. No heat. Instead of windows, the film is torn to shreds. Azov wind. SOS again. The occupation authorities do nothing. In addition to electric heaters, people are screaming for sleeping bags and carriages. Apartments. Evacuation is supposed to save people. But, that's if the goal is to save, not to freeze them out cold. Genocide as it is," Andriushchenko said.

