ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13818 visitors online
News Photo
6 549 2

Fragments of an unexploded missile found in Lviv region. PHOTO

In the Stryi district of the Lviv region, debris from an unexploded rocket was found in a field.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozitsky, Censor.NET reports.

"In one of the villages of Mykolaivka community in Stryi district, in a field 400 metres from residential buildings, we found the fragments of a missile that did not detonate.

This is the missile that was shot down by our air defence forces. Explosive experts have arrived at the scene.

I urge you: if you come across such a "find", do not approach it, let alone touch it. Debris can be deadly. In such cases, call the police immediately at 102," the statement said.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Drohobych, Lviv region

Уламок ракети

Author: 

rocket (1575) Lvivska region (213)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 