Fragments of an unexploded missile found in Lviv region. PHOTO
In the Stryi district of the Lviv region, debris from an unexploded rocket was found in a field.
This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozitsky, Censor.NET reports.
"In one of the villages of Mykolaivka community in Stryi district, in a field 400 metres from residential buildings, we found the fragments of a missile that did not detonate.
This is the missile that was shot down by our air defence forces. Explosive experts have arrived at the scene.
I urge you: if you come across such a "find", do not approach it, let alone touch it. Debris can be deadly. In such cases, call the police immediately at 102," the statement said.
