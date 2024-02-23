Ukraine and Denmark officially sign agreement on security cooperation. PHOTO

Today, on 23 February, in Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between the two countries

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, in Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Denmark.

By the way, Denmark is the first non-G7 country with which we have signed such an agreement," he said.

He reminded that in 2024, Danish military support will amount to at least EUR 1.8 billion. In addition, the Danish Fund for Support of Ukraine has allocated EUR 8.5 billion for the current support of our country in 2023-2028.

"What significantly distinguishes the Agreement with Denmark from the previous ones. In addition to the classic provisions on: clear support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO, our reform path, cooperation in the defense industry, intelligence, cybersecurity, Ukraine's reconstruction, as well as sanctions and bringing the aggressor to justice, we have a powerful military bloc," Zhovkva explained.

Denmark, as co-chair of the Air Force Coalition (AFCC) and a member of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition, "will support efforts to ensure the full capability of the F-16 through the Air Force Coalition (AFCC), including by providing fighter-jets, munitions, trainers and training, as well as contributing to the long-term maintenance of the fighter aircraft and the creation of appropriate conditions in Ukraine."

In addition, the agreement enshrines support for the development of Ukraine's navy, demining efforts, and the provision of high-tech military assistance by Denmark: drones, communications equipment, and radars.

Denmark will continue to provide support to Ukraine for the ten-year term of this agreement, with the possibility of its extension by agreement of the parties.

The agreement also traditionally enshrines a mechanism for consultations within 24 hours at the request of either party in the event of a future armed attack by Russia, the deputy head of the OP added.

