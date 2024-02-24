Six Ukrainian pilots in UK have been trained on Tutor aircraft and are already training on F-16s. PHOTOS

Six Ukrainian pilots have been trained on Tutor aircraft by Royal Air Force instructors in the UK and are currently training on F-16 fighter jets.

This is stated in the post of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Six qualified Ukrainian combat pilots have completed a training programme with UK Air Force instructors and are now training on F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets," the post reads.

The RAF added that the training of the Ukrainian military is part of the UK's contribution to the Air Capability Coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air capabilities.







