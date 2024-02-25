Consequences of the drone attack on Poltava region. PHOTO

A private house in Poltava region was damaged as a result of an attack by enemy drones. Two Shakhtys were shot down in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Filip Pronin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Consequences of an enemy UAV attack. The roof and windows of a private house were partially damaged. According to the "East" Air Command, two Shahed UAVs were shot down in the Poltava region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. We are grateful to our air defense for their protection! Glory to Ukraine," the statement said.

The Shaheds attack on 25 February

As reported, according to the Air Force, 16 out of 18 'Shaheds' were shot down.

This morning, the Kyiv region was also attacked by attack UAVs. Air defense systems were in place, and no enemy hits on residential or critical infrastructure were recorded.