Ex-criminals who helped Ruscists attack gas networks of Kharkiv region were exposed - SSU. PHOTO

The SBU uncovered two more enemy accomplices who collaborated with the aggressor during the fighting for Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the perpetrators were two former officials of one of the branches of the state-owned company Kharkivgaz, who supported the invaders after the seizure of the region. For this, one of the defendants was appointed head of the occupation "gas service", and his accomplice - "chief engineer" of the pseudo-institution. Immediately after their "appointment", they handed over maps of the region's gas networks to the Nazis. The aggressor used this information to prepare massive shelling of the region.



The occupiers also "took into account" cartographic information for the construction of engineering barriers and minefields aimed at deterring the counter-offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the defendants were engaged in the selection of "blue fuel" from the Ukrainian gas transmission system for the needs of the invaders. To do this, the criminals restored the operation of a gas distribution station in the Chuhuiiv district, which was seized at the time. According to the investigation, the Ruscists used the stolen raw materials to heat the temporary bases of Russian troops and the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation.

After the liberation of the community, both enemy accomplices tried to "lay low" in Vovchansk and later hid in a rented apartment in Kharkiv.



SSU officers established the location of the offenders and detained them.

Based on the collected evidence, the offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 28, Part 1 Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state committed by a group of persons). They are currently in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

