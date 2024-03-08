Works on construction of Ukraine’s defense lines are being carried out at accelerated pace, biggest problem is enemy UAVs - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

Currently, work on the fortification of Ukraine’s defensive borders is being carried out virtually continuously, weather permitting. However, the biggest challenge remains hostile drones, which impede the deployment of the necessary construction equipment.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to the general, during his working visit, he travelled several hundred kilometres along the frontline to understand the pace of work on the fortification of the defensive borders.

"On the spot, together with representatives of the parliament and heads of regional military administrations, we assessed the situation and discussed problematic issues. Objectively, engineering work on the construction of defence lines has been accelerated recently. The weather has been favourable for several weeks now. New forces and technical capabilities have been deployed. The government has allocated the necessary funds," said Havryliuk.







According to the general, a plan for the fortification of defensive borders has been drawn up and approved, which defines the scope of work, deadlines and those responsible for each area.

"The defence lines are being built by both the military, including units of the Support Forces Command, the State Special Transport Service, and civilian worker brigades. I would like to emphasise that virtually all regional military administrations are involved in the construction of the defence line," said Lieutenant General Havryliuk.







The biggest challenge in setting up defence lines

"If the security situation and weather permit, the work on the fortification of the defence lines is virtually continuous. Currently, the biggest problem with the construction of defence lines is enemy drones.

They often impede the involvement of necessary construction equipment, threaten the lives of our soldiers, military engineers, civilian crews and slow down the pace of work," Havryliuk added.

