Consequences of missile strike by Russian troops on Myrnohrad: 11 injured, 17 high-rise buildings and 27 cars damaged. PHOTOS

11 people were wounded, including a teenager, as a result of another attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, as prosecutors are investigating the consequences.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 10 March 2024, at around 03:00 a.m., Russian occupation forces allegedly attacked Myrnohrad with S-300 missiles. They hit a residential neighborhood of the city.

As a result of the hostile shelling, 11 people were wounded - a 16-year-old boy, five women, and the same number of men aged 34 to 95.

See also: One day in Donetsk region: 8 settlements came under enemy fire, 1 person was killed and 14 others were wounded. Photo report

All the victims received emergency medical care. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cut wounds, multiple abrasions, closed head injuries, and concussions.

At least 17 multi-story buildings and 27 cars were damaged.











Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the region.