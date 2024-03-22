ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11051 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
530 2

Occupants attacked Nikopol 10 times during day: man wounded, private houses damaged. PHOTOS

On March 22, Russians attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol is under enemy attack. There were 10 attacks per day. The aggressor used kamikaze drones. They fired from artillery.

One person was injured. A 57-year-old man was provided with medical aid and will be treated at home.

Private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. A car caught fire," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Only topic today is energy. Several closed decisions were made

Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя
Наслідки обстрілу НікополяНаслідки обстрілу Нікополя

Read more: In Kharkiv region, 600 thousand consumers are without electricity, other regions remain problematic - Ministry of Energy

Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя
Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя

See more: Occupants attacked Semenivka in Chernihiv region with GABs: two people were injured and hall of culture was damaged. PHOTOS

Lysak also said that Dnipropetrovsk region is still recovering from the morning attack. There are still 27 thousand subscribers without electricity.

"In addition to energy facilities, civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In Dnipro, educational institutions, a hospital, 9 high-rise buildings, 6 private houses and cars were damaged. In the district, 9 solar panels were damaged.

In Pavlohrad district, three houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged," he noted.

Author: 

shoot out (13650) Nikopol (733)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 