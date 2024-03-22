In Kharkiv region, 600 thousand consumers are without electricity, other regions remain problematic - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy said that on March 22, the most difficult situation with electricity supply remained in Kharkiv region, where 600,000 consumers were cut off from power, and there were problems in other regions as well.

According to the Ministry of Energy:

high-voltage lines in a number of regions were partially powered, and the overhead transmission line OHL-750 kV Dniprovska, which feeds ZNPP, was restored;

fires at generation facilities in several regions were localized;

despite significant damage at Dnipro HPP, some equipment was put back into operation. The damage is currently being inspected to determine and assess the extent of the damage.

"Following emergency repairs, consumers in Vinnytsia and Lviv regions have been supplied with electricity. In Zaporizhzhia region, the grid restrictions have been lifted, but there are still power outages due to the fighting," the press service added.

Some restrictions in the power grid remain in place:

in Odesa region - restrictions for more than 230 thousand consumers;

in Dnipropetrovsk region, 150,000 consumers are disconnected, and restrictions are in effect for more than 10,000;

Khmelnytskyi region - about 2 thousand consumers are without electricity.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that the situation in Kharkiv and the region is the most difficult. After massive shelling in the region, more than 600,000 consumers are without electricity.

Massive attack on Ukraine

As you know, on the morning of March 22, the Russians launched the largest attack on Ukraine's energy system. To do so, the enemy used about 90 missiles and more than 60 drones. As a result, thermal power plants and energy facilities have been damaged, and emergency blackouts are already underway in a number of regions.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Dnipro HPP. Despite the damage and fire, there is no risk of a breakthrough.

