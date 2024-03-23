British Ministry of Defence has released photo of graduation of first Ukrainian pilots to train on F-16. Next stage of training in France. PHOTO

A group of Ukrainian pilots has completed one of the first stages of training for the first pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the UK’s F-16 Western fighter jets.

The UK Ministry of Defence showed a photo of the graduation of Ukrainian pilots, Censor.NET reports.

"Graduation of the first Ukrainian pilots who have undergone intensive training under the guidance of Royal Air Force instructors. They will now move on to the next stage of training in France," the statement said.

Yesterday, the ministry announced that ten Ukrainian pilots had completed the basic F-16 training programme in the UK