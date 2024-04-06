Three rescuers killed by Russia said goodbye in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Today, on 6 April, Kharkiv said goodbye to three rescuers who were killed during the Russian shelling of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the SES.

As noted, chief master sergeants of the Civil Protection Service Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov, and Volodymyr Matiushenko were killed in the line of duty. They were cynically killed by Russia in violation of all existing conventions and doctrines.

"Each of them had a lot of experience behind them. Each had children, wives, parents. Today, relatives, friends, comrades, and colleagues came to pay their last respects to the fallen heroes... They were escorted away to the farewell sounds of fire sirens. We will remember our fallen colleagues as true friends and true professionals. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims," the statement said.

























On the night of 4 March, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with several waves of "shaheds". In Novobavarsky district, a total of four UAVs hit civilian infrastructure in the area. Residential buildings, shops, trade pavilions, pharmacies, cars, and a medical facility were damaged. The attack killed 4 people (three rescuers and a 68-year-old woman)

12 people were injured (one rescuer, one police officer, one nurse and 9 other civilians).