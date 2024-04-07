Commander of 2nd Company of 2nd Taras Bobanych Rifle Battalion, "Nord", Serhii Konoval, was killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 6 April, scout Serhiy Konoval "Nord", commander of the 2nd company of the 2nd Infantry Battalion named after Taras Bobanych "Hummer", which operates as part of the 67th separate mechanised brigade created on the basis of the Right Sector, was killed while defending Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Bohdan Butkovskyi wrote to his brothers: "From a young age, Serhiy was engaged in educational and cultural activities by all available methods. From the beginning of the full-scale war, he went to the front as an experienced soldier... One can only dream of such a commander! If all commanders were like Nord, we would have driven the enemy out of Ukraine by now."

The publication states that Serhii was a member of the Order of the Crusaders.

Born in 1992 in Ternopil, a member of Ternopil Plast. Participant of the Revolution of Dignity. He has been at the front since March 2014. A doctor, he fought as a paramedic in Shchastia, Stanytsia Luhanska, Pisky as part of the Hospitallers Paramedics Medical Volunteer Battalion.

From February 2022, he took part in combat operations in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Together with his company, he defended Bakhmut. He was awarded the Order for Courage by the President of Ukraine. Just a few months ago, he married a volunteer, Olha Danchenko. Our condolences to the family and friends. Eternal glory to the Hero.