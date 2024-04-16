General Hennadii Shapovalov is appointed as Commander of OC "South". PHOTOS

Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov is appointed as the new Commander of the OC "South"

This was reported by the press service of OC "South, Censor.NET reports.

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, introduced the newly appointed commander to the personnel of the operational command "South".











What is known about Hennadii Shapovalov

Hennadii Shapovalov was born in 1978 in the Kirovohrad region. In 2000, he graduated with honours from the Institute of Tank Troops at Kharkiv State Polytechnic University, and in 2012, with honours, from the Command and Staff Institute for the Use of Troops (Forces) of the National Defence University of Ukraine.

"Having gone through all the steps of his military career from tank platoon commander to commander of the Yakiv Handziuk Separate Infantry Brigade, he was promoted to brigadier general in March 2022.

The combat officer graduated from the National University of Ostroh Academy with a degree in International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies. He also graduated from the US Army War College, which trains senior officers of the US Army. Such a level of education and breadth of views characterise modern commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a powerful intellectual potential of the army, based on international experience," the Operational Command said in a statement.

