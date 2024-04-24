Shelling of Trypillia TPP: environmental prosecutors document environmental damage. PHOTO

Prosecutors from the Specialised Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, together with experts from the State Environmental Inspectorate, are investigating the extent of possible environmental damage caused by the shelling of the Trypillia TPP.

This was stated by the head of the Specialized Economic Prosecutor's Office Borys Indichenko on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to him, soil samples have been taken at the sites of the oil leakage, and ammunition parts have been seized for forensic examination.

"After the laboratory tests and additional documents from the environmental inspection are received, the environmental damage will be calculated and the environmental prosecutors will order an appropriate engineering and environmental expertise to confirm or refute the consequences," the statement said.

The results of the forensic examination will also help to establish the approximate amount of damage that the Russian army caused to the environment as a result of the attack.

The calculation based on the developed methodology is a calculation of the environmental damage caused by strikes on civilian infrastructure and damage that occurred in connection with the operation of this facility. For example, pollutants leaking into a water body, chemicals evaporating into the air, soil contamination due to oil spills. But we will be able to talk about this in more detail after laboratory tests and advanced chemical analysis of soil samples by specialists.

It is also noted that the SEP prosecutors thoroughly analyse each episode of shelling of critical infrastructure for possible environmental crimes. The analysis is carried out in accordance with standards developed jointly with international partners.







"In the case of Trypillia TPP, we are currently helping our colleagues document the environmental consequences of the crime, as given the facility itself and the amount of oil and other pollutants that have been released, these consequences can be significant," Indichenko added.