SSU detains "black gunsmiths" who tried to sell trophy grenade launchers and explosives to criminals. PHOTOS

The SSU, together with the National Police, prevented the sale of weapons to representatives of criminal circles in Poltava, Odesa and Zhytomyr regions.

As noted, as a result of complex measures, traders in trophy weapons that were illegally exported from the sites of former battles near the front line were detained. Among the items seized from the suspects are Russian anti-tank grenade launchers, Kalashnikovs and explosives.

Thus, in Poltava region: a criminal group that tried to sell an arsenal of combat grenades and automatic weapons was neutralised. The offenders used personal connections among criminals to find buyers. SSU officers detained the organiser and two gang members on an attempt to sell munitions.

In Odesa region: a local resident was served a notice of suspicion of selling more than half a kilogram of plastid and devices for mines and explosives. In addition, he tried to sell two combat grenades and almost 5 metres of cord for detonating explosives.

Zhytomyr region: three more arms dealers exposed. The criminals offered their clients an arsenal of trophy weapons. During the searches, the law enforcement seized a Kalashnikov rifle and a Russian-made "Dzhmil" rocket-propelled flamethrower. More than 20 combat grenades and a large number of rounds of ammunition for small arms were also found.



The SSU reported that investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

As noted, the seized munitions are to be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

