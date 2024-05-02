SSU: Another eight "schemes for evaders" are eliminated. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police blocked another eight schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, all the organizers of the exposed crimes were detained in different regions of Ukraine. The defendants helped the evaders flee abroad using forged documents or bypassing checkpoints. The cost of such "services" ranged from 3 to 10 thousand dollars. The amount depended on the urgency of the departure and the type of "scheme".



For example, in the Vinnytsia region: three schemes for the escape of evaders were eliminated. Five criminals were detained: three of them offered conscripts to escape from Ukraine through the border sections of the Dniester River.

In the Cherkasy region: a former tax officer was served a notice of suspicion. Using his own connections, he "sold" positions in various NGOs that transport humanitarian aid. In this way, the man "employed" evaders to enter their personal data into the Shliakh information system as volunteers. This "scheme" allowed conscripts to travel abroad under the guise of drivers transporting humanitarian cargo.

See more: SSU serves notice of suspicion to Metropolitan Luke of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol of UOC-MP. PHOTOS

In the Rivne region: a deputy head of a local hospital was detained. For a bribe, the official offered to register a fictitious disability group and thus avoid conscription.

Read more: Prosecutor’s Office: Over 10.7 thousand criminal proceedings have been registered against evaders since beginning of war

In the Lviv region: two more organizers of "schemes for evaders" were served suspicion notices. They were residents of the region. One of them was selling fake certificates of military service deregistration. Another entered data into the Shliakh information system for traveling abroad under the guise of volunteers.





In the Kirovohrad region: a criminal who sold fake certificates of unfitness for service due to health reasons was detained. To obtain the fake certificates, the offender "contacted" his accomplices from the local military medical commission.

See more: Bodies of two men found in Tisza - SBGSU. PHOTOS

The SSU reported that organisers of criminal schemes face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. Their clients face up to 5 years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, law enforcement officers have registered 10,702 criminal proceedings for evading military service.