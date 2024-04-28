Bodies of two men found in Tisza - SBGSU. PHOTOS

The night before, Ukrainian border guards found the bodies of two men in the Tisza River in Transcarpathia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, the bodies of the drowned men were found while patrolling the Ukrainian-Romanian border by border guards of the Tiachiv of the Mukachevo detachment.

"Rescuers and police officers were called to the scene. Due to high rapids and strong currents, the rescue operation was completed and the bodies of the drowned men were taken out of the water only in the morning," the statement said.

Read more: Prosecutor’s Office: Over 10.7 thousand criminal proceedings have been registered against evaders since beginning of war





The State Border Guard Service emphasizes that the identities of the dead men are currently being identified.

Border guards also inform that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the bodies of 24 people have been found in the area of the Mukachevo border guard detachment. They were trying to swim across the Tisza.

"We remind you that despite the lowering of the water level in the Tisza, it is extremely dangerous to cross it, especially at night," the State Border Guard Service summarizes.

As reported, at night on 25 April, border guards detained a group of 6 men 100 meters from the border. They were moving towards the Tisza to swim across the river and get to Romania. It was also reported that a 39-year-old man was trying to swim across the Dniester to Moldova on an air mattress.