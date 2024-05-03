Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired at 28 localities in Sumy region. A total of 271 attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the police of Sumy region.

"The attacks damaged 11 private households, a hospital building, 2 cars, an outbuilding and a non-residential building," the statement said.

Shelling on 3 May

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired eight times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

Khotynska, Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

In particular, the Miropilska community was attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions); the enemy fired at the Khotynska community with artillery (3 explosions); artillery shelling was recorded in the Esmanska community (7 explosions); the Russians dropped 6 mines on the Krasnopilska community and attacked it with an FPV drone (1 explosion); the enemy attacked the Seredyno-Budska community with cannon artillery (9 explosions) and mortars (14 explosions).

